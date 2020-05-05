Bulgaria’s Education Minister: School year to finish via distance learning

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s 2019/2020 school year will end via distance learning and will not be extended, Education Minister Krassimir Vulchev said on May 5.

He said that the decision was the result of consensus among teachers, parents and the national operational headquarters against Covid-19.

It was too early to think about re-opening kindergartens, he said.

For pupils sitting the most important exams, those at the end of grade seven and grade 12, arrangements would be made in buildings to prevent crowding.

The issuing of school-leaving certificates would be delayed by only four days, which would allow applications to universities in Bulgaria and abroad, he said.

Arrangements would be made for children who are quarantined and unable to sit exams on the agreed dates, similarly to what had been done in previous years for children who had been ill or who had undergone emergency operations.

