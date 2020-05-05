Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1269 active cases, operational HQ says By The Sofia Globe staff

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 57 in the past 24 hours to 1689, of which 1269 are active, the operational headquarters said on the morning of May 5.

The death toll is 78 and 342 people have recovered, the operational HQ said.

There are 316 patients in hospital, 37 of them in intensive care.

A total of 182 medical personnel have tested positive, including five new cases – three in Pazardzhik, and one each in Sofia and Sliven.

Bulgarian National Television said on May 5 that late on Monday night, following an emergency meeting of the district medical council in Yambol, anti-epidemic restrictions were imposed in the Roma neighbourhood of the town.

Checkpoints were set up in the area, with only those leaving for work, returning to a permanent address or travelling for medical reasons allowed to pass through, the report said.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, participating in the Coronavirus Global Response pledging event hosted by the European Commisssion, pledged 100 000 euro from Bulgaria to the global effort to develop a vaccine against new coronavirus and put it into use, the government information service said.

A statement on May 5 on the website of the United States embassy in Sofia said that eight hospitals, 13 non-governmental organisations and three municipalities are among the applicants who received funding from the United Against Covd-19 Fund in the second and final call for proposals.

If more funds are raised, the Fund will be able to support more of the submitted proposals. Thirty-two projects were approved and will receive a total of 287 509 leva in the second round. The maximum amount allocated per organisation, as is 10 000 leva, the statement said.

In its two rounds, the Fund supported a total of 106 organisations all over Bulgaria – hospitals and other medical entities, NGOs, municipalities, community centres, as well as social initiatives of micro and small enterprises.

The funding of 961 493 leva will be used to purchase medical and personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals tending to coronavirus patients, as well as food, medicines and protective equipment for the elderly, the sick, children, unemployed, disadvantaged and other vulnerable groups, the statement said.

“United Against Covid-19” Fund was created on the initiative of the Bulgarian Donors Forum, America for Bulgaria Foundation, the US embassy in Bulgaria, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria to support local communities in Bulgaria severely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Fund received a total of 693 applications in two weeks. Most of them (303) were from NGOs, followed by 110 municipalities and 100 community centres. Fifty-five hospitals and 26 medical institutions also applied. Most applicants were based in small cities. One hundred organisations proposed activities with regional and national coverage.

Those who wish to contribute to the Fund can do so at the following bank account:

United Bulgarian Bank

IBAN BG06UBBS80021026072940

BIC UBBSBGSF

Bulgarian Donors Forum

