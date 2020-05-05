2020 Sofia Science Festival to be held in September

Share this: Facebook

The 2020 annual Sofia Science Festival, which was to have held in mid-May, has been postponed until September 26 to 29.

This will be the 10th annual Sofia Science Festival, and it has been since 2017, Sofia Tech Park will be the venue for the 2020 festival.

Created in 2011 by the British Council and the Forum Democrit, and under the patronage of the Bulgarian Ministry of Education and Science, from its very first year the festival has attracted a large number of supporters.

An announcement on the festival’s website noted that, by coincidence, the programme for September – which already had been ready earlier this year – was themed on medicine.

Ahead of the physical festival in September, there will be a “Day Zero” on May 17, involving the live streaming of some events.

The programme, to be announced in full later, will involve events connected to Covid-19 from different perspectives, as well as the national finale of the Famelab science communication contest.

