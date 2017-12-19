FDI in Bulgaria in January-October 2017 was 855.5M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 10 months of the year stood at 855.5 million euro, the equivalent of 1.7 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on December 19. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 912.8 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 942 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 149.6 million euro (compared to 589.1 million euro in January-October 2016) and re-invested earnings accounted for 28 million euro (versus 363.5 million euro a year earlier), according to the preliminary data.

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 9.7 million euro, compared to 60.4 million euro during the same period of 2016.

