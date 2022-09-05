Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 25 deaths, 4863 new cases

The deaths of 25 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 613, according to figures posted on September 5 on the unified information portal.

A total of 4863 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 244 733.

In the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 1066, from 13 066 to 12 000.

As of the September 5 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 160.45 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 196.68 a week ago.

There are 785 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 97 fewer than a week ago.

There are 44 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure in the August 29 report.

A total of 58 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 636.

A total of 4 526 050 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6127 in the past week.

The report said that 2 069 611 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 835 in the past week.

A total of 869 200 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4980 in the past week, while 64 904 have received a second booster dose, including 2655 in the past week.

On September 2, the European Commission proposed concrete measures to avoid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the upcoming autumn and winter season.

In particular, the Commission encouraged EU countries to take four steps, including improving the vaccine uptake of the primary vaccination course and first booster dose among eligible individuals.

This is of particular importance for population groups at higher risk of severe outcomes and for countries with lower vaccination rates, the Commission said.

The Commission called on EU countries to prioritise the administration of an additional booster dose for specific population groups, notably people aged 60 years and over and other eligible individuals of any age at risk of severe disease.

It said that EU countries should combine Covid-19 and influenza vaccination campaigns: “Accompany vaccination with regularly updated and clear communication, based on epidemiological developments, behavioural insights, and public perception”.

EU countries should ensure clear communication to citizens about the benefits of vaccination, the Commission said.

