New art gallery to open in Plovdiv’s Gladstone Street on September 2

Plovdiv’s new 2019 Exhibition Hall, built on the site of a previously-demolished art gallery in Gladstone Street, is to open on September 2 with a major exhibition featuring works by some of the most iconic names in Bulgarian fine art of recent decades.

The Autumn Art Salon will also be launched in Plovdiv on September 2, and the Gladstone event will be part of the calendar, Plovdiv news website podtepeto reported.

The exhibition is called Minimalism-BG and is being organised by the Plovdiv City Art Gallery.

Curated by Krassimir Rusev and Rumen Zhekov, the exhibition at the 2019 Exhibition Hall will feature works by 37 Bulgarian artists, the report said. The exhibition will be open until September 29.

Plovdiv is the holder of the European Capital of Culture 2019 title.

Controversy attended the demolition of the earlier Gladstone Street gallery and the designs for the new one. More recently, the city saw a dispute over who owns and should manage the new exhibition hall.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

