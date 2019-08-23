Israelis were largest group of foreign tourists in Plovdiv in June 2019 – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Israelis made up the largest group of foreign tourists who visited Plovdiv in June 2019, Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) said.

Close to 13 per cent of foreign tourists visiting Bulgaria’s second city were from Israel, the NSI said.

The second-largest group was from France, 7.9 per cent, followed by China, 7.7 per cent, Turkey 7.6 per cent, Germany 7.4 per cent and from Greece, 6.1 per cent.

Plovdiv, the current holder of the European Capital of Culture 2019 title, had 222 accommodation units with more than 10 beds in June 2019, counting in hotels, motels, campsites, chalets and other short-stay accommodation, according to the NSI said.

Compared with June 2019, the total number of accommodation establishments was up by 12.1 per cent and the total number of beds by eight per cent, the NSI said.

The total number of overnight stays in accommodation establishments in Plovdiv was 7.4 per cent higher than in June 2018.

On average, foreign tourists spent an average of 2.1 nights in Plovdiv in June 2019, the NSI said.

Revenue from overnight stays in Plovdiv in June 2019 was 5.5 million leva. Of this, 2.3 million leva came from foreign tourists, the statistics agency said.

Revenue from overnight stays was 10.6 per cent higher than in June 2018, the NSI said. Earnings from Bulgarians was up by 17.1 per cent and from foreigners, 2.7 per cent.

