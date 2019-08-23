Bulgaria railways offering vintage steam train excursion on September 6

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering an excursion on a narrow-gauge train, pulled by a Polish-made locomotive dating from 1949, on September 6, the day Bulgaria celebrates Unification Day.

The excursion will be between the railway stations of Septembri and Velingrad, BDZ said.

The six-carriage train will depart from Septembri at 10.35am and the return journey from Velingrad will begin at 4.15pm.

The train will be decorated for the occasion by a group of narrow-gauge railway enthusiasts.

Tickets go on sale on August 23. The return trip, with reserved seats, costs 25.50 leva a person. Children up to the age of seven travel free, without a separate seat, and proof of their age must be shown.

BDZ issued a reminder that children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be bought from the railway bureaus in Sofia, as well as at the Sofia, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Septemvri stations.

The locomotive that will pull the train, number 609.76 was delivered to Bulgaria 70 yeas ago. It was restored 15 years ago and is currently the only narrow-gauge steam locomotive in operation in Bulgaria.

Unification Day on September 6 celebrates the 1885 unification of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia.

Comments

comments