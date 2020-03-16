Coronavirus: Bulgaria raises risk levels for Germany, other countries

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has raised its assessment of the risk levels of a number of countries in the contest of Covid-19 new coronavirus.
The ministry held the risk level at 5 for China and Iran. Level 5 means that no one should go there and any Bulgarian there should leave the country immediately.
Countries set at level 3 include the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. Level 3 is a recommendation not to travel to certain areas of the country except if absolutely necessary.
Countries deemed to be level 2, an advisory to check the current situation in the respective country, are Serbia, Romania, Malaysia, Qatar, Australia, Canada, Greece, Czech Republic, Finland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovenia, Estonia, Iceland, Ireland, Poland.
“Once again, we urge Bulgarian citizens not to travel outside or to Bulgaria, to cancel trips already planned and to follow the instructions of institutions at home and abroad, to be responsible to themselves, their loved ones and society,” the Foreign Ministry said.