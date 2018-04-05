Exhibition of work by 46 Bulgarian cartoonists opens at ‘Shipka 6’ Gallery in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

An exhbition of work by 46 Bulgarian cartoonists opens on April 5 2018 at 6pm at the Union of Bulgarian Artists Gallery at 6 Shipka Street in Sofia and continues until April 30.

The exhibition, an annual event, covers themes ranging from political problems, “the eternal subjects in (in)human relationships”, “covering all the nuances of their creation – from well-intended humour and laughter through tears to the grotesque and protest,” the gallery said.

The exhibition “aims to stimulate the development of the art of the cartoon in Bulgaria and to contribute to the promotion of the creativity of Bulgarian cartoonists in the country and abroad”.

