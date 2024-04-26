Bulgaria’s Parliament unanimously backs increase in military’s salaries

Bulgaria’s Parliament voted unanimously on April 26 to approve the second and final reading of amendments to the Defence and Armed Forces Act providing for increases in the salaries of military personnel as of January 1 2025.

In the 240-seat National Assembly, the vote was 148 in favour – all MPs present in the House – with none against and no abstentions.

The amendments provide for an average increase of 30 per cent as of the beginning of next year.

The move is intended to help efforts to recruit people to Bulgaria’s armed forces, which have a serious complement shortfall, of about 22 per cent.

The salaries of private soldiers – the lowest rank – will increase from 1450 leva a month to 2200 leva.

In all, the pay increases will cost 520 million leva.

Bulgaria’s caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov, speaking on April 15, said that Bulgaria’s military were underpaid.

After the April 26 vote, Zapryanov welcomed the decision, saying that it sent a clear message to the armed forces of Parliament’s decision.

He said that while on May 6, Armed Forces Day, the traditional military parade would not be held, he would arrange for a flypast by three military aircraft to salute Parliament’s decision.

