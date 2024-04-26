The Sofia Globe

NSI: More than 15 000 foreign students at Bulgaria’s universities in 2023/24 academic year

In the 2023/2024 academic year in Bulgaria, there are 15 093 foreign students at Bulgaria’s universities, about 8.2 per cent of the total, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 26.

In all, there are 184 200 students at universities and specialized higher schools in Bulgaria studying for bachelor’ and master’s degrees.

A total of 20 700, about 11.3 per cent, are enrolled in private educational institutions.

The largest share of foreign students are from Greece (21.1 per cent), followed by the United Kingdom (14.4 per cent), Germany (9.8 per cent), Ukraine (9.5 per cent) and Italy (6.1 per cent).

The NSI said that the foreign students had chosen mainly health-related studies, with 63.3 per cent studying specialties in this field and 49.5 per cent of the total number studying medicine.

There are 651 foreign PhD students.

The largest share are from China – 22.6 per cent per cent, followed by those from Greece (16.6 per cent), the Republic of North Macedonia (7.2 per cent), Israel (6.3 per cent) and Kosovo (6.1 per cent).

