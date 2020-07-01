Covid-19: Bulgaria-Greece traffic restricted to Koulata-Promachonas border crossing

Share this: Facebook

All land traffic between Bulgaria and Greece is restricted to the Koulata-Promachonas border crossing starting July 1, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said it has been notified by the Greek embassy in Sofia that traffic through other border crossings would be allowed only for “significant reasons”, but the embassy did not provide a clear definition of what would qualify as a significant reason.

Depending on the epidemiological situation developments, Greece could decide to open further border checkpoints to land traffic from Bulgaria in the future, the statement said.

Bulgarian National Radio quoted Interior Minister Mladen Marinov as saying that several border crossings between the two countries were still open to traffic into Greece on the morning of July 1, but that was expected to change in the course of the day.

Greece has started re-opening to international traffic in order to help its tourism industry, but put in place a protocol that requires all foreign arrivals to complete mandatory passenger location forms starting July 1.

Travellers are required to complete the forms at least 48 hours before entering the country, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece. The form and detailed protocols for arrivals by air, sea and land are available on the Greek government’s website here (in English).

