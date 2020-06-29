Covid-19: Greece sets new travel protocol, Cyprus requires PCR tests for Bulgarian arrivals

Share this: Facebook

As the tourism industry takes the first steps towards recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, travellers from Bulgaria will face stricter entry requirements to Greece and Cyprus.

Greece, a popular summer destination for Bulgarians, as evidenced by the queues that formed earlier this month when the country opened its borders, will introduce mandatory passenger location forms starting July 1.

Travellers will be required to complete the forms at least 48 hours before entering the country, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece.

The form and detailed protocols for arrivals by air, sea and land are available on the Greek government’s website here (in English).

In the case of Cyprus, all arrivals from Bulgaria will be required to show proof that “they have undertaken a molecular examination for Covid-19 at a certified laboratory with a negative result, valid 72 hours prior to their departure,” according to guidelines published by the country on June 19.

Bulgaria was previously rated as a country in the safer category A, but was downgraded to the riskier category B after three three people that arrived on the island from Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

Bulgarian National Radio quoted a spokesperson for the Cypriot health ministry as saying that travellers from Bulgaria may also be asked to undergo an additional test upon arrival if they were selected as part of the random sample of 300 people tested on the spot.

Further information on Cyprus travel protocols is available on the Visit Cyprus website here (in English).

(Photo: (c) Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

