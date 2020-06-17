Third day of large queues at Bulgarian – Greek border

Share this: Facebook

On the third day after Greece re-opened its border to Bulgarian citizens without requiring mandatory quarantine, large queues formed at the Kulata – Promachonas checkpoint, Bulgarian National Television said on June 17.

The queue of cars waiting to cross the border was about four kilometres long, while there was a seven km queue of trucks, the report said.

The delay was caused by intensified checks by Greek border authorities, while data of Bulgarian citizens crossing into Greece was entered into the computer system.

BNT said that the data of citizens of those third countries allowed to enter Greece was also recorded, while tourists from Serbia have to state at which address they will be staying, as well as provide a contact phone number.

There is random testing of tourists for Covid-19.

The report quoted Bulgaria’s Border Police as saying that 10 of its staff were on duty at nine counters and one mobile point for checking passengers, while there were only three Greek border guards.

To avoid the queues, travellers should use Bulgaria’s other border crossings with Greece, the report said.

Nova Televizia said on the morning of June 17 that there were queues of several kilometres at the Danube Bridge checkpoint in Rousse at the Romanian border.

The queues of cars formed on the night of June 16.

The report said that viewers had told told the television station that 30km before Rousse, Traffic Police teams had stopped them and advised them to use alternative routes.

