Covid-19 in Bulgaria: active cases rise to 1455, five new deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 74 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1455, according to data posted on June 17 by the national information system, cited by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 2045 samples were tested in the past 24 hours of Covid 19, of which 112 produced a positive result.

In all, 108 325 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

Of the 112 new positive results, the distribution by district, according to the current address of the patients, is Varna two; Vidin two; Dobrich one; Kurdzhali four; Kyustendil 13; Pazardzhik 10; Pleven five; Plovdiv two; Razgrad two; Sliven seven; Smolyan three; Sofia district 15; Sofia city 13; Stara Zagora three; Shoumen 27; and Yambol three.

A total of 1817 people have recovered, an increase of 33 in the past 24 hours.



A total of 267 patients with proven Covid19 are in hospital, 13 of them in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by four to 326.



The death toll has risen by five to 181.



The dead in the past 24 hours are a 70-year-old woman with pneumonia and chronic lung disease, a 56-year-old woman with pneumonia and chronic lung disease, a 58-year-old woman with cancer and heart disease, a 78-year-old woman with pneumonia for whom there is no information about concomitant diseases, and a 63-year-old woman with pneumonia about whom there is no information that she had concomitant diseases.



