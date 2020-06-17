New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in May 2020 dropped 69% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in May 2020 was 69 per cent lower than in May 2019, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on June 2017.

There were 1127 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in May 2020, compared with 3641 in May 2019, ACEA said.

For January to May 2020, the number was close to half that of January to May 2019.

There were 7878 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – May 2020, about 47.7 per cent lower than the 15 068 in January – May 2019, according to ACEA.

ACEA said that in May 2020, the European passenger car market suffered another sharp drop, with registrations falling by 52.3 per cent.

“Although Covid-19 lockdown measures were eased in many countries last month, the number of new cars sold across the European Union1 fell from 1 217 259 units in May 2019 to 581 161 passenger cars in May of this year,” ACEA said.

Double-digit declines were recorded in each of the 27 EU markets in May 2020, even though the percentage drops were less dramatic than in April.

Spain saw the biggest decline among the four major EU markets (-72.7 per cent), while sales fell by roughly half in France (-50.3 per cent), Italy (-49.6 per cent) and Germany (-49.5 per cent).

From January to May 2020, EU demand for new passenger cars contracted by 41.5 per cent, following three months of unprecedented declines across the region.

So far in 2020, car registrations decreased by 54.2 per cent in Spain, 50.4 per cent in Italy and 48.5 per cent in France. The contraction of the German market was slightly less severe, with registrations down 35 per cent over the first five months of 2020, ACEA said.

