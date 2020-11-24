Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Record 189 deaths, active cases rise to 83 671

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s national information system reported on November 24 a single-day record for new Covid-19 deaths, 189 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 3069.

The figures emerged as Bulgaria’s Cabinet is set to discuss this week new, stricter measures proposed by Health Minister Kostadin Angelov to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

In the past 24 hours, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose by 1255 to a total of 83 671, according to the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital decreased in the past day by 80 to a current total of 6270. There are 399 patients in intensive care, nine fewer than as at the previous daily report.

One hundred and eighty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – to 4944. At Angelov’s news conference on November 23, it was announced that currently there are more than 2000 active cases among medical personnel in Bulgaria.

Of 7244 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 3146 proved positive – about 43.4 per cent.

To date, 124 966 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 933 are in the city of Sofia, 361 in the district of Plovdiv and 239 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 194, Bourgas 51, Veliko Turnovo 74, Vidin 18, Vratsa 60, Gabrovo two, Dobrich 38, Kurdzhali 20, Kyustendil 53, Lovech 27, Montana 49, Pazardzhik 80, Pernik 67, Pleven 97, Razgrad 28, Rousse 170, Silistra 42, Sliven 52, Smolyan 10, Sofia district 89, Stara Zagora 191, Turgovishte 29, Haskovo 68, Shoumen 97 and Yambol seven.

A total of 1702 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 38 226, the national information system said.

