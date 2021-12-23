Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 15 red zones, 12 yellow, one green

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 red zones – meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – decreased by two in the past day, to 15, according to the December 23 update by the unified information portal.

Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, which had been red zones, have been reclassified as yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The 15 red zones are Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Vidin, Gabrovo and Montana.

The morbidity rate is highest in Rousse, 424.95 per 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 374.5 per 100 000 population.

Apart from Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, the other districts classified as yellow zones are Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Shoumen, Turgovishte and Yambol.

One district, Kurdhzali, is classified as a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate less than 100 per 100 000 population.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of December 23 was 297.88 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 300.61 on December 22.

