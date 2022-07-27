Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 13 districts are red zones

Bulgaria’s districts of Plovdiv and Haskovo have crossed the threshold to be reclassified from Covid-19 yellow zones to red zones, according to the July 27 update by the unified information portal.

Out of 28 districts in Bulgaria, 13 are now Covid-19 red zones. Apart from Plovdiv and Haskovo, the others are Bourgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Pernik, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

On a 14-day basis, the district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Varna, 429.35 out of 100 000 population, followed by Sofia city, 422.96.

The remaining 15 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The district of Blagoevgrad is close to the red zone threshold, at 249.2 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

At national level, as of the July 27 report, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 287.92 per 100 000 population, up from 272.21 as of July 26 and from 248.43 on July 25. The current figure maintains Bulgaria, at national level, above the red zone threshold for a second consecutive day.

In the past day, of 8036 tests registered in Bulgaria for Covid-19, a total of 2191 – about 27.26 per cent – proved positive.

The July 27 report showed that of those who died of Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past 14 days, close to 82 per cent had not been vaccinated. Of those hospitalised with the disease in the past 14 days, just short of 74 per cent had not been vaccinated, and of those admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 in the past fortnight, 98.31 per cent had not been vaccinated.

