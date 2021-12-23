Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 56 deaths, 1463 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 56 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 359, according to the December 23 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 94.64 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of 25 998 tests done in the past day, 1463 – about 5.62 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 730 140 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 970 are active. The number of active cases increased by 102 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1305 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 603 811.

There are 4241 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 410 newly admitted. There are 493 in intensive care, unchanged compared with the figure in the December 22 report.

Twenty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 17 945.

So far, 3 638 288 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 16 502 in the past day.

A total of 1 890 723 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6195 in the past day, while 244 321 have received a booster dose, including 8187 in the past day.

