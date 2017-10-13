Bulgarian President welcomes Azerbaijan’s plan for Sofia – Baku direct flights from January 2018

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev has welcomed the “intention and willingness” of Azerbaijan to start direct flights between Sofia and Baku as of January 1 2018.

Radev was speaking at a joint news conference with his counterpart and host in Baku, Ilham Aliyev, at the start on October 13 of a two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

Aliyev described Bulgaria as a “close friend and strategic partner”. The two presidents see opportunities for co-operation in the fields of energy, transport, tourism, agriculture, culture and education.

Radev said that the plan for the direct flights between the two capitals coincides with Bulgaria assuming the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union as of January 1.

(Photo: president.bg)

