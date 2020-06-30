Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 140 new cases, 60 at a factory in Smolyan

Share this: Facebook

A total of 140 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 60 are at a factory in Smolyan in the southern part of the country.

According to the national information system, 4525 PCR tests were done in the past day, bringing the total done in Bulgaria to date to 138 130.

Apart from the cases in Smolyan, 21 were in the city of Sofia.

The others, by district, were one in Blagoevgrad, five in Bourgas, six in Varna, one in Vratsa, four in Kurdzhali, four in Kyustendil, nine in Pazardzhik, three in Pleven, seven in Plovdiv, two in Razgrad, three in Sliven, three in the district of Sofia, one in Turgovishte, two in Haskovo and eight in Shoumen.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 4831, of which 2026 are active. The number of active cases has risen by 62 in the past 24 hours.

There are 434 patients in hospital, 31 in intensive care. The number of patients in hospital has increased by 11 and the number in intensive care by six.

A total of 2582 people have recovered, an increase of 74 in the past 24 hours.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 404.

The death toll has risen by four to 223. Those who died were a 54-year-old man with diabetes, asthma and heart disease, a 72-year-old man with cardiac and chronic neurological disease, a 69-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease and a 64-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease.



