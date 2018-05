Israel, with Netta Barzilai performing the song Toy, won the 2018 Eurovision song contest, with 529 points.

In second place was Cyprus, followed by Austria in third.

Bulgaria, with the song Bones performed by Equinox, came in 14th place. With the jury and viewer votes combined, Bulgaria got 166 points.

A particularly dramatic moment came with a stage invasion during the performance by the UK’s contestant, SuRie. The man who intruded on the stage was in police custody, Eurovision officials said.

