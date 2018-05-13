Exhibition ‘Bernini and the Roman Baroque – the Language of Modernity’ opens on May 15

Share this: Facebook

An exhibition entitled “Bernini and the Roman Baroque – the Language of Modernity” opens at the Palace of the National Art Gallery in Sofia on May 15 and continues until July 15 2018.

Organised by the Italian Cultural Institute in Sofia and the National Gallery, the exhibition, held under the patronage of Sofia municipality, presents 58 masterpieces of the Roman Baroque related to the oeuvre of prominent figures, from Bernini to Cavaliere d’Arpino and Mattia Preti.

The exhibition transports the viewer to the Italy of the 17th century to see the luscious and fascinating manner of expression typical of that period.

“For the first time in Bulgaria, a collection of such a wealth of genres and themes favoured by those commissioning art at that time is on display: from portraits and self-portraits, landscapes and allegories of exquisite classical taste, to what we define as ‘Triumphal Baroque’ with its religious images positioned between contemplative intimism and the power of Christ’s drama,” the organisers said.

“Through the exhibits, we can also become acquainted with the genius of Gian Lorenzo Bernini, considered the greatest representative of the art of his time. An extremely talented artist, sculptor, designer of stage sets, playwright and architect, he had explored many new areas in search of his own manner of expression, which later became the universal language of Baroque.”

The exhibition presents an aspect of Bernini less known to the broad public, focusing on his image as an artist and designer. Next to his artworks stand the masterpieces of many of the artists gathered in Rome, attracted by the creative magnetism of Bernini, a stimulator of various energies and ingenious ideas.

“Thanks to the collection preserved in the Chigi Palace in Ariccia, we can admire the works of Momper, Baciccio, Cavaliere d’Arpino, Giacinto Gimignani, Borgognone, and many others.”

