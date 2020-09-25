Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 6 new deaths, active cases rise to 4775

Share this: Facebook

Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the illness to 785, according to the September 25 daily update by the national information system.

Of the six people who died, five had concomitant diseases and one did not.

The number of active cases has risen in the past 24 hours by 138 to a total of 4775.

A total of 4859 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 290 proved positive.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases were in the city of Sofia, 61, and the districts of Blagoevgrad, 58, Turgovishte 27 and Plovdiv, 22.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Bourgas 16, Varna 10, Veliko Turnovo one, Gabrovo six, Dobrich six, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil one, Lovech one, Montana three, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik three, Razgrad four, Rousse six, Silistra four, Sliven three, Smolyan two, Sofia district two, Stara Zagora 20, Haskovo five, Shoumen five and Yambol 15.

To date, 19 573 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 14 013 people have recovered from the virus, 146 in the past 24 hours.

There are 744 patients in hospital, 30 in intensive care.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1095.

