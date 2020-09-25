More than 86% of high school pupils in Bulgaria studying English – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

In 2018, about 86.1 per cent of upper secondary education pupils in Bulgaria were studying English, while 26 per cent were studying Russian, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on September 25.

Fifty-eight per cent of high school pupils in Bulgaria were studying two or more foreign languages, Eurostat said.

Other foreign languages being studied by upper secondary education pupils in Bulgaria in 2018 included French, 7.7 per cent, Spanish, 5.5 per cent, and Italian, 1.3 per cent.

In the EU, 48 per cent of the pupils in upper secondary education studied more than two languages in 2018.

This share was higher than 80 per cent in Romania (98 per cent), Finland (94 per cent) and Luxembourg (82 per cent). On the other end of the ranking, in Greece, only one per cent of the students in upper secondary education studied more than two languages in 2018.

English is, by far, the most commonly studied foreign language in upper secondary education in the EU. More than 87 per cent of pupils learned English in upper secondary education in 2018. English was followed by French (19 per cent), German and Spanish (both about 18 per cent).

In 2018, in all EU member states more than 65 per cent of students enrolled in upper secondary education were learning English as a foreign language, with the exception of Denmark (57 per cent).

Russian was the most commonly non-EU language learned in 2018 (two per cent) especially in Latvia (48 per cent), Estonia (44 per cent), Bulgaria and Lithuania (both about 26 per cent), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Simon Cataudo/sxc.hu)

