Bulgarian Navy team destroys 1920s Russian sea mine off Sozopol

A specialist team from the Bulgarian Naval base in Bourgas destroyed a Russian sea mine found in a bay near Sozopol on September 24, the Defence Ministry said.

The specialists identified the mine as dating from a 1926 model, the ministry said.

The mine was severely corroded and could not be extracted and transport.

The specialist team, led by Captain Third Rank (equivalent to Lieutenant-Commander) Milen Atanassov, decided to destroy the mine at the spot where it was found, according to the Defence Ministry statement.

(Photos: Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry)

