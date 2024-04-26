Bulgaria in joint statement with US, several countries, urging release of hostages held by Hamas

Bulgaria is among several countries including the United States and United Kingdom in a joint statement calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organisation in Gaza for more than 200 days.

They include our own citizens, said the April 25 joint statement, issued by the leaders of the US, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the UK.

“The fate of the hostages and the civilian population in Gaza, who are protected under international law, is of international concern,” the joint statement said.

“We emphasize that the deal on the table to release the hostages would bring an immediate and prolonged ceasefire in Gaza, that would facilitate a surge of additional necessary humanitarian assistance to be delivered throughout Gaza, and lead to the credible end of hostilities.”

Gazans would be able to return to their homes and their lands with preparations beforehand to ensure shelter and humanitarian provisions, the statement said.

“We strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts in order to bring our people home. We reiterate our call on Hamas to release the hostages, and let us end this crisis so that collectively we can focus our efforts on bringing peace and stability to the region,” it said.

(Photo: government.bg)

