Bulgarian former intelligence chief charged with mismanagement

Bulgaria’s prosecutor’s office said on January 21 that it has pressed mismanagement charges against the former head of the State Intelligence Agency, Dragomir Dimitrov.

Dimitrov, who is now Bulgaria’s general consul in Munich, is accused of failing to exercise his duties in overseeing implementation of the Classified Information Act between July and August 2016.

Military prosecutors are alleging that Dimitrov’s actions were meant to benefit “a specific company”, amounting to 91 500 euro, and resulted in unauthorised access to classified information.

Dimitrov was released on bail of 5000 leva, the prosecutor’s office statement said.

