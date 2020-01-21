President of Israel says experts ready to help Bulgaria against water crisis

Share this: Facebook

The bilateral partnerships in innovation, security and good practices in water management were discussed by Presidents Roumen Radev and Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem on January 21, the Bulgarian President’s office said.

Radev is on a three-day visit to Israel for commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp and linked to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on January 27.

More than 40 heads of state and government from around the world are expected to participate in the events.

The Bulgarian President’s office said that Radev and Rivlin noted the excellent bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Israel, as well as the great potential of the partnership in the fields of innovation, high technology and economy.

Radev expressed hope that the third joint meeting of the governments of the two countries will be held soon, with specific projects of mutual interest identified.

The prospects for the development of the Middle East Peace Process, the need to strengthen stability in the Middle East region, as well as good bilateral co-operation in the field of security and counter-terrorism were among the highlights of the conversation.

The water crisis in several Bulgarian cities was also discussed at the meeting, with Radev expressing Bulgaria’s interest in Israel’s experience in using and protecting water resources.

In Bulgaria, the town of Pernik has been subject to severe water restrictions for two months. The government is proposing an emergency plan to route water from another source via capital city Sofia’s pipelines, as well as adding just more than 13km of new pipeline to supply Pernik. Neno Dimov, formerly the environment minister, is in custody facing charges of criminal mismanagement that led to the Pernik water crisis. He denies wrongdoing. Meanwhile, potential water crises reportedly are looming in other places in Bulgaria.

Rivlin commented on Israel’s achievements in this area and expressed readiness for Israeli experts to assist Bulgaria, the statement said.

