Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 5 deaths, 0.43% tests positive

Five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 134.

Of 12 565 tests done in the past day, 55 – about 0.43 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 353 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 8000 active cases, a decrease of 108 in the past day.

The report said that 158 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 396 219.

There are 895 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 64 in the past day, with 108 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

No medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 13 448.

To date, 1 835 681 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 293 in the past day.

A total of 841 794 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5641 in the past day.

