Exhibition of work by Gredi Assa ‘Travels’ opens at Sofia City Art Gallery on February 27

An exhibition of work by artist Gredi Assa entitled “Travels” opens at Sofia City Art Gallery in Bulgaria’s capital city on February 27 and continues until May 5 2024.

“Travels” is a retrospective exhibition celebrating Bulgarian artist Assa, who turned 70 this year.

The gallery said that through the travel metaphor, it presents the artist’s development, paying special attention to his contribution to the development of contemporary Bulgarian art and the latter’s place on the European and world art scene.

Assa is a significant figure in Bulgarian visual art, who has had a palpable impact on the process of refreshing visual language of the 1980’s and 1990’s. The artist has had more than 80 solo exhibitions, having also participated in more than 100 collective exhibitions home and abroad.

“Jewish people’s major issue is that as they travel through the land, they always search for land. Perhaps the deep-down essence of my works is also related to that same issue. I suppose they are much less related to specific places and much more so to wandering around, or to travel itself,” Assa said.

The exhibition features more than 140 artworks, including oil and watercolour paintings and drawings, created between the late 1970s and the present day, some of which are exhibited for the first time.

A large-scale multimedia seeks to bring the viewer close to the artist’s working routine and personality.

The exhibition is accompanied by a richly illustrated album featuring texts by Professor Chadar Popov and Ivo Milev.

The exhibition halls of the Sofia City Art Gallery underwent a complete makeover to fit the requirements of an exhibition design plan specially developed for the exhibition.

The exhibition is curated by Ivo Milev in partnership with the Free Contemporary Arts Foundation and the Sofia City Art Gallery.

(Montage of two artworks by Assa: Cloud, 1981, and Dome, 2015)

