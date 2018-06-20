Opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party tables vote of no confidence in Borissov government

Share this: Facebook

The opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party tabled a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition government on June 20, citing what the party called the failures in the security sector.

This is the second motion of no confidence in Borissov’s government, which took office in May 2017.

On January 25, a motion tabled by the BSP and backed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, on the grounds of the government’s failures against corruption, was defeated.

The new motion is seen as having scant to no chance of being approved.

