Number of newspapers in Bulgaria continues to drop, along with circulation – statistics institute

A total of 245 newspapers were published in Bulgaria in 2017, a decrease of 17 compared with 2016, according to figures released on June 20 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Circulation also dropped, by 14.3 per cent, continuing a trend that has been established over the past several years.

Of the total number of newspapers published in Bulgaria in 2017, 37 were dailies, there were 13 that came out two to three times a week, and 105 were weeklies. There were 90 newspapers that were published less than once a week, the NSI said.

The largest number of newspapers were published in Sofia, 116, or close to half the total for the country.

The NSI said that 98 per cent of the newspapers published in Bulgaria in 2017 were in Bulgarian, and there were five in foreign languages – three in Turkish, one in English and one in German.

A total of 510 magazines were published in Bulgaria in 2017, a decrease of 4.3 per cent compared with 2016.

A total of 8640 books were published in Bulgaria in 2017, of which 7991 were new titles and 649 were reprints, the NSI said.

Ninety-two per cent of the books were issued with the ISBN (International Standard Book Number) identification code in 2017.

The NSI said that the number of books and pamphlets published in Bulgaria in 2017 was 18 per cent higher than in 2016.

The largest number of books and pamphlets published in 2017 was in the category “fiction for adults” (3292), followed by academic literature (1912), “popular literature” (1613), educational literature (1461), children’s literature (1262), of which 639 were children’s fiction.

Of the titles published in 2017, close to three-quarters were in Bulgarian as the original language. More than half of the translated literature was from English, followed by German (eight per cent), Russian (7.3 per cent) and French (6.9 per cent), the NSI said.

(Photo: Brano Hudak/sxc.hu)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments