Bulgarian PM Borissov announces Cabinet reshuffle

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov announced a series of changes to his Cabinet on July 23 after two days of consultations with his ultra-nationalist coalition government minority partners.

In addition to the resignations he last week demanded of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov, Borissov also announced the resignation of Nikolina Angelkova as Tourism Minister.

Kiril Ananiev moves from the health ministry to become the nominee Finance Minister.

Hristo Terziyski, until now head of the national police directorate, is to be the Interior Minister.

Replacing Ananiev as Health Minister will be Professor Kostadin Angelov, until now head of Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia.

Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova will take over the tourism portfolio.

Deputy Economy Minister Luchezar Borissov will succeed Karanikolov in that portfolio.

Prime Minister Borissov announced on July 15 that he wanted the resignations of Goranov, Marinov and Karanikolov, a move made because of their alleged ties to the Movements for Rights and Freedoms.

Borissov made that announcement against the backdrop of large-scale protests demanding the resignation of his government. Protesters responded by saying that a Cabinet reshuffle meant nothing.

Angelkova has been the subject of demands for months from tourism sector associations for her resignation over her handling of the fallout for the industry from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Cabinet changes are subject to approval by Bulgaria’s National Assembly.

Borissov’s July 23 announcement came two days after a motion of no confidence in his government, tabled by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, was defeated in Parliament.

(Photo of Borissov: government.bg)

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments