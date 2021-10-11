Bulgaria issues dangerous weather warning for heavy rain in 4 districts

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for four districts on October 12 because of forecast heavy rain.

The four districts are in the southern and eastern parts of Bulgaria: Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Bourgas.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for 12 districts, also because of rain: Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Shoumen, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad and Rousse.

No weather warning is in effect for the remaining 12 districts, in the western half of Bulgaria, although rain is forecast for most of the country for Tuesday.

