Bulgaria’s capital Sofia becomes Covid-19 dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is now classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, according to the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) update for the 14-day period ending October 10.

It is the seventh district in Bulgaria to be classified as dark red in recent days, following Gabrovo, Pernik, Montana, Vidin, Sliven and Kyustendil.

Out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, 16 are classified as Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population.

The remaining five districts – Pleven, Shoumen, Smolyan, Kurdzhali and Haskovo – are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The October 11 update by the NCIPD showed Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate as 403.3 per 100 000 population.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: NCIPD)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!