Twenty-two Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in past week, as morbidity rate climbs

The deaths of 22 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 246, going by the figures in the June 27 report on the unified information portal.

In the past week, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria has climbed from 32.83 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, to 46.12 as of June 27.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the 14-day morbidity rate is 92.17 per 100 000 population, bringing it closer to crossing the 100 per 100 000 population threshold to be reclassified from a green to a yellow zone.

To date, 1 170 091 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 1964 in the past week.

There are 61 323 active cases, 607 fewer than the figure in the June 20 report.

There are 320 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 64 compared with the figure in the June 20 report, with 26 in intensive care, a decrease of two compared with the figure a week ago.

A total of 4 406 820 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2012 in the past week.

A total of 2 061 372 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 440 in the past week, while 763 437 have received a booster dose, including 1359 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

