International A to JazZ Festival in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia from July 1 to 3

The International A to JazZ Festival, one of the most remarkable open-air music events in Bulgaria, returns for three days in July 2022.

Founded in 2011, this year’s International A to JazZ Festival is in the Bulgarian capital city’s South Park 2 from July 1 to 3.

The July 1 programme features Bulgarian R&B, Neo-Soul, group Red Light District Project, five-member Bulgarian a capella group Spectrum Vocal Band, the Adrien Brandeis Quartet featuring Orlando Poleo, with the evening culminating with John McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension.

July 2 sees performances by Jazzanitza and BNR Big Band, Ruth Koleva, Snarky Puppy and on July 3, the Daniela Belcheva Quartet, Trombobby & C-Mo, Ilhan Ersahin’s Istanbul Sessions, followed by Roosevelt Collier.

For further details, please visit the Facebook page and official website of A to JazZ.

