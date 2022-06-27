Kunchev: New wave of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to peak in two to three weeks

Bulgaria is already in a new wave of Covid-19, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told Nova Televizia in an interview on June 27.

“We are moving three to four weeks after what is happening in Western Europe,” Kunchev said.

“In the next two to three weeks, we will probably face this increased wave. It’s not that scary and dramatic, but it’s a fact,” he said.



“There will be more cases, but most of those affected will not need a hospital,” Kunchev said.

He said that the strain is still Omicron, although it already has several varieties.

“We are afraid of a new strain in the autumn, which will bypass immunity,” Kunchev said.

According to the daily update by the unified information portal, of 1974 tests done in the past day, 240 – about 12.15 per cent – proved positive.

In the past week, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria has climbed from 32.83 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, to 46.12 as of June 27.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the 14-day morbidity rate is 92.17 per 100 000 population, bringing it closer to crossing the 100 per 100 000 population threshold to be reclassified from a green to a yellow zone.

Bulgaria scrapped all Covid-19-related entry requirements as of May 1. Domestically, no anti-epidemic measures are in place, though the Health Ministry has called on the public to wear protective masks on public transport and in crowded places, though scarcely anyone heeds this call.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the country has the lowest rate of vaccination against Covid-19 in the EU-EEA area.

