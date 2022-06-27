The Sofia Globe

NSI: Number of newspapers in Bulgaria continued to shrink in 2021

A total of 201 newspapers were published in Bulgaria in 2021, eight fewer than in 2020, according to figures published on June 27 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The trend of newspapers closing has continued for years. According to NSI figures, more than 100 have closed in the years between 2013 and 2021.

The NSI said that of the 201 newspapers published last year, 199 were in Bulgarian, one in Turkish and one in German.

A total of 9922 books were published in Bulgaria in 2021, an increase of eight per cent compared with 2020.

In 2021, the titles published in the original language in which they were written (including in Bulgarian) added up to 8997, about 76.9 per cent of the total, the NSI said.

The institute said that 2703 were translations. More than half of them were translated from English (56.3 per cent), followed by Russian (5.9 per cent), French (5.4 per cent) and German (5.1 per cent).

(Photo: University of Illinois)

