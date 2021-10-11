Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Delta variant found in all 179 sequenced samples – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) said that it has completed the sequencing of 179 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, all of them showing the Delta variant.

The figure was the lowest number of sequenced samples reported by NCIPD since mid-August. Most recently, the centre had announced the results of 362 sequenced samples on October 3, 457 samples on September 26 and 552 samples on September 19.

The 179 samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from September 6 to 23 and came from 20 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. This included one sample taken from a foreign national, although NCIPD did not clarify if the person tested was a permanent resident, tourist or in transit.

As of September 29, nine patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 40 were in hospital, 115 were undergoing home treatment and 15 had recovered.

NCIPD said that 90 cases it sequenced showed the Delta strain of the virus, collectively designated B.1.617.2 by the World Health Organisation, with the other cases attributed to individual lineages as follows: AY.4 (48), AY.9 (32), AY.5 (six), AY.4.1 (two) and AY.38 (one).

The largest number of samples came from the city of Sofia (33), the districts of Rousse (26), Turgovishte (20), Plovdiv (16), Blagoevgrad (16) and Pleven (14).

The sample from the foreign national was from the district of Varna.

