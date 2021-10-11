Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 40 deaths, 621 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 40 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 656, according to the October 11 report by the unified information portal.

Of 5736 tests done in the past day, 621 – about 10.82 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 520 862 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 50 406 are active. The number of active cases rose by five in the past day.

The report said that 576 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 448 800.

There are 5503 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 14 compared with the figure in the October 10 report, with 470 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 786.

So far, 2 588 714 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1219 on Sunday.



A total of 1 361 629 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 696 in the past day.

To date, 4583 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, the report said.

