Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 129 more deaths, active cases rise to 81 252

A total of 129 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2778, the national information system’s daily report on November 21 said.

Of the 129, a total of 49 did not have concomitant diseases.

The number of active cases has risen by 2793 to a total of 81 252.

There are 5942 patients in hospital, an increase of 64 in the past day. The number in intensive care has risen by 39 to a total of 383.

A hundred and fifty-two medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 4641.

Of 9786 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past day, 3983 proved positive, meaning about 40.7 per cent.

To date, 118 418 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1031 are in the city of Sofia, 409 in the district of Plovdiv and 315 in the district of Stara Zagora.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 153, Bourgas 157, Varna 302, Veliko Turnovo 91, Vidin 19, Vratsa 73, Gabrovo 117, Dobrich 62, Kurdzhali 16, Kyustendil 133, Lovech 37, Montana 76, Pazardzhik 79, Pernik 80, Pleven 93, Razgrad 30, Rousse 156, Silistra 73, Sliven 93, Smolyan 23, Sofia district 107, Turgovishte 26, Haskovo 75, Shoumen 56 and Yambol 101.

A total of 1061 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 34 388.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

