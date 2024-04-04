Bulgaria’s outgoing government provides 268.8M leva for state administration pay hikes

Bulgaria’s outgoing Nikolai Denkov government has allocated 268.85 million leva for increases in basic salaries of state administration employees, to overcome disparities that have accumulated over the years, the government information service said.

The decision was taken at what was expected to be the final meeting of the Denkov Cabinet before a caretaker government takes office ahead of Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections, the date of which is not yet known.

The decision will have an impact on the incomes of more than 53 000 employees in 304 administrative structures at the central and territorial levels, with an emphasis on those being paid the lowest salaries, the statement said.

The decree sets minimum salary amounts for all job levels (a total of 28 in number), while the statutory maximum amounts do not change.

In this way, the difference between the existing real minimum and maximum wage levels in a level is reduced significantly – from almost five times at present to below 2.5 times for most pay levels, the statement said.



The new amounts of individual basic monthly salaries are determined as of January 1 2024, the government said.



(Photo: government.bg)

