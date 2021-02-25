Poll: Close to 43% of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria saw revenue fall in January m/m

Share this: Facebook

About 42.8 per cent of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria polled in a special survey to assess the impact of Covid-19 said that their revenue in January 2021 was lower than in December, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 25.

The poll was done among 3770 firms, the NSI said.

Of those polled, 45.3 per cent said that their revenue in January was unchanged compared with December, while 11.2 per cent said that it went up.

Fifty-four per cent in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector saw revenue fall in January on a monthly basis, 48.6 per cent in the wholesale and retail trade, and 46.6 per cent in the construction sector.

Fifteen per cent of those polled said that they responded to the crisis by sending staff on paid leave, 14.9 per cent sent staff on unpaid leave, 13.7 per cent had gone over to teleworking, while 9.9 per cent relied on government subsidies.

About 92.9 per cent expected to continue in business, 3.4 per cent expected to suspend operations temporarily, while two per cent said that they expected to have to shut down, the NSI said.

(Photo: Vangelis Thomaidis)

