Snowfalls cause traffic problems, power cuts in Bulgaria

Heavy snowfalls that blanketed much of Bulgaria have caused traffic disruptions while settlements in a number of municipalities were left without electricity.

The 8.40am flight from Sofia to Varna on February 6 was cancelled.

In the Stara Zagora district, more than 120 people were rescued from emergency situations overnight, district governor Gergana Mikova told Bulgarian National Television. There were 12 settlements in three municipalities in the district without electricity, she said.

The Shipka Pass and the Pass of the Republic were closed to traffic.

“My appeal is to everyone who does not have to urgently go out in this situation not to do so, so as not to hinder the work of emergency teams,” Mikova said.

The movement of all vehicles through the Heinboise, Troyan and Shipka passages was restricted, Bulgarian National Radio reported on the morning of February 6.

The Hemus highway is closed to lorries of more than 12 tons, as well as all roads in the districts of Rousse, Turgovishte, Yambol and Shoumen.

Traffic restrictions were imposed on the national road network in the Razgrad district.

Because of rainfall and strong winds, the movement of lorries of more than 12 tons was restricted on the Pleven – Rousse road.

The stretch of the Sofia – Varna road near Turgovishte was temporarily closed to traffic because of several stranded lorries.

Many settlements in the Lovech district were left without power after heavy snow brought down power lines, BNR said.

Other places hit by power cuts included several settlements in the Veliko Turnovo district, villages along the Iskar Gorge in the area of ​​Mezdra municipality, Vratsa municipality, villages in the municipalities of Tryavna and Plachkovtsi, and parts of the Rousse district.

The ski zone in Pamporovo would be open only between noon and 12.30pm.

The port of Varna was closed because of strong winds.

Schools in Troyan municipality have been closed today and tomorrow because of the serious winter conditions, BNR said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

