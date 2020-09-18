Border management: European Commission approves extra funding for Greece and Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said that on September 18 it had made available an additional 23.8 million euro to Greece, under the Internal Security Fund, to support border management.

This top up will support the deployment of border guards to improve border surveillance, address the need to enhance the reception and identification service in the Aegean islands, and support the deployment of additional staff, the Commission said.

The Commission also approved on September 18 a sum of 12.8 million euro in extra funding to Bulgaria, including support for additional border guards participating in operations at its southern external borders.

Under the Internal Security Fund, the EU helps member states in managing the Union’s external borders, directing the resources needed to support member states confronted with challenges, the Commission said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Border Police)

