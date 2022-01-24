Bulgaria’s Parliament to hold special sitting on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly is to hold a special sitting on the afternoon of January 26 on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Parliament’s website said.

The move follows a petition for a special sitting of Parliament, submitted by 59 MPs from the parliamentary group of Boiko Borissov’s opposition GERB-UDF coalition.

The agenda for the special sitting includes hearings of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Defence Minister Stefan Yanev, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska, and the heads of the State Agency for National Security, the State Intelligence Agency and of Military Intelligence, in connection with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Nato-Russian tensions and Bulgaria’s role in the decision-making process in Nato on these issues, as well as the deployment of Allied armed forces in Bulgaria.

Parliament’s statement said that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nikola Minchev, had decided to schedule the sitting for January 26 at 3.30pm “so that full information on the issues raised can be presented”.

Before that, the Cabinet security council will meet on January 25, and at a Cabinet meeting on the morning of January 26, there will be discussions about tensions over Ukraine and Nato Allies’ plans to strengthen the Alliance’s eastern flank.

